Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

He started the yatra on Thursday in protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government

Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Congress MLA Sachin Pilot, on Friday, during the second day of the Jan Sangharsh Yatra, said that even though its quite hot people are still coming out on the streets in support, and added that he hopes the state government will take cognizance of the issues that he has raised.

Pilot is holding the five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur.

He started the yatra on Thursday in protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

Talking to ANI during the yatra, he said, "It is May and a very hot summer but still people are coming out on the streets because the issues I have raised are relevant. Issues of corruption and problems related to the future of our youths, affect us."

"We hope our state government takes cognizance of the issues I have raised," he further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara called Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' a "personal journey", and said that it has nothing to do with the party.

Dotasara also claimed that no prior permission has been sought by Pilot from All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

"It's his (Sachin Pilot)'s personal Yatra (journey) and has nothing to do with the party. There was no prior permission sought by Pilot from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) before the Yatra. The Yatra with the party's logo, and photographs of party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallika Arjun Kharge, can be called an official one," Rajasthan PCC Chief said.

Dotasara, while speaking to reporters at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jaipur, said, "The matter will be taken up with the Party high command."

The five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra launched by Sachin Pilot from Ajmer to Jaipur will stop at different locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sachin Pilot rajasthan Politics

First Published: May 12 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

