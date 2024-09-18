Three generations of Nehru-Gandhi family opposed reservation: Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday accused leaders from "three generations" of the Nehru-Gandhi family, including former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, of opposing reservation. He also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should refrain from giving "anti-India statements", and asked him to clarify his stand on the issue of reservation.

Addressing a press conference here, Bawankule said he does not support the statements made by his party's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi.



Gaikwad kicked up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system, while Bonde said the Congress leader's tongue should be singed.



Speaking about these remarks, Bawankule said, "I do not support the statements made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde. They should refrain from making such statements again." "But Rahul Gandhi should also talk carefully and not give anti-India statements. They have this habit, which we have been seeing for three generations. Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservation given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to SC/ST communities, saying it is an obstacle in the path of development. Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi had also opposed reservation saying that the brainless need reservation.," he said.Now, a member from their third generation - Rahul Gandhi- goes to America and says that they will remove reservation, he added. Bawankule asked Gandhi to clarify his stand on reservation before visiting Maharashtra. When asked about the BJP's strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls, he said, "We are reaching out to people with the agenda of a double-engine government as the Centre and the state will work for the welfare and development of the 140 million people of Maharashtra and develop it." The BJP leader accused the opposition of confusing the tribals, and said his party was trying to bring the community into the mainstream. "Our government has launched many welfare schemes in tribal areas, which they did not get during the Congress rule," he said.