Power tariff hike: INDIA bloc's day-long bandh hits life in Puducherry

All privately owned transport services were off the roads, while government buses operated with police protection. Police were deployed in strength at all vantage points

Chief Minister N Rangasamy is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the union territory | Representative image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Puducherry
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

The day-long bandh called by the INDIA bloc to protest the hike over power tariff and to condemn the territorial government's move to privatise the power sector hit normal life in Puducherry on Wednesday.
All privately owned transport services were off the roads, while government buses operated with police protection. Police were deployed in strength at all vantage points.
The local bus terminal and main shopping centres presented a deserted look in the town.
Shops and establishments, vegetable sales outlets, hotels and tea stalls were shut in several parts of the town and its suburbs.
 
Director of School Education P Priyadharshini ordered the closure of all schools, including privately managed institutions, in Puducherry on Wednesday. However, classes IX to XII were exempted from the holiday in view of mid-term tests, official sources said.
With the local buses and autos being off the roads, the turn-out at the OPD blocks in hospitals was less than usual. Government offices reported normal attendance, official sources said.

Demonstrations were held by leaders and cadres of the parties including the Congress and the DMK at various points condemning the "exorbitant rise in power tariff and also to protest the territorial government's move to privatise the power sector."

The INDIA bloc expressed apprehension that privatisation of power sector would hold the consumers to ransom and also affect the farm sector. They also pointed out that there was a move to introduce pre-paid metres and protested against the proposal.

Sep 18 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

