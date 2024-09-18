Business Standard
Home / Politics / Bulldozer not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled responsibility: Mayawati

Bulldozer not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled responsibility: Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also stressed that the Centre and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law

Mayawati

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the "rising" trend of using bulldozers for demolitions, saying it does not symbolise a just rule of law.
The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also stressed that the Centre and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.
 
"Despite bulldozer demolition not being a symbol of the rule of law, the increasing trend of its use is a matter of concern. However, when the general public does not agree with the bulldozer or any other matter, then the Centre should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the whole country, which is not being done," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.
"Otherwise, in the case of bulldozer action, the Hon'ble Supreme Court would not have had to intervene and fulfil the responsibility of the central government, which was necessary. The central and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akash Anand

BSP eyes lost space in upcoming polls, gives spotlight to Akash Anand

Mayawati

Rahul Gandhi's clarification on reservation false and misleading: Mayawati

Mayawati

Congress conspiring for years to 'end reservation', claims Mayawati

Mayawati

UP should ensure justice for reserved category in teacher hiring: Mayawati

Mayawati

Sultanpur encounter: BJP, SP doing drama over law & order, says Mayawati

Topics : Mayawati Supreme Court central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon