Tingre sent notice to Sharad Pawar over defamation in Porsche case: Sule

Tingre, who is contesting the assembly from Vadgaon Sheri as the candidate of the ruling NCP led by Ajit Pawar, faces the allegation of using his clout to protect the accused in the Porsche crash case

Supriya Sule has claimed that MLA Sunil Tingre of the ruling NCP has sent a legal notice to her father. (Photo: PTI)

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has claimed that MLA Sunil Tingre of the ruling NCP has sent a legal notice to her father and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, asking him not to defame him in the Pune Porsche car hit-and-run case.

Sule, who is the working president of NCP (SP), was speaking on Friday at a rally in support of party candidate Bapu Pathare contesting the November 20 assembly election from the Vadgaon Sheri constituency in Pune.

Without taking the name of Tingre, Sule said, "The person whom the party had given the ticket last time has now sent a notice that he will drag Sharad Pawar to court if he was defamed in the Porsche car case."  "But Sharad Pawar is not even afraid of the Enforcement Directorate's notice. So do you think he will be afraid of your notice?" Sule asked. Talking to reporters later, she said Tingre had sent a notice to Pawar through his lawyers.

 

"We will look into the notice," she added.

Tingre, who is contesting the assembly from Vadgaon Sheri as the candidate of the ruling NCP led by Ajit Pawar, faces the allegation of using his clout to protect the accused in the Porsche crash case. The high-end car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing them.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

