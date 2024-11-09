Business Standard
Yogi Adityanath urges Congress, SP to clarify stance on J&K resolution

J-K Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking a dialogue for "restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees" to the Union Territory. The resolution was passed by a voice

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Article 370, which was scarpped by the BJP-led government in 2019, was root cause of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and asked Congress and Samajwadi Party to clear their stance on the assembly resolution in the Union Territory for restoration of special status.

"You must have seen the resolution passed recently in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in which they have said that they will restore Article 370 - that Article 370 which is the root cause of terrorism and which was abrogated by Prime Minister Modi on 5 August 2019. Congress and Samajwadi Party should clarify their position and speak on this resolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly," the Chief Minister said in Muzaffarnagar.

 

J-K Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking a dialogue for "restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees" to the Union Territory. The resolution was passed by a voice vote with BJP oppposing it.

Political parties in Uttar Pradesh including BJP and Samajwadi Party are campaiging for assembly bypolls in the state.

Election Commission has escheduled polling dates in some states to ensure voter convenience and encourage participation. The polling for nine bypoll seats in Uttar Pradesh will now be held on November 20 instead of November 13.

Votes will be counted on November 23 along with assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party Indian National Congress

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

