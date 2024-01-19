Sensex (    %)
                        
TMC slams Bengal BJP chief, demands apology for remarks against Mamata

Leaders of the TMC asserted that the incident underscored the BJP's "anti-women mindset", highlighting its commitment to misogyny

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

The TMC on Thursday called for an unconditional apology from West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, alleging obscene remarks towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and contending that his comments exemplified the chauvinistic mindset of the saffron camp.
The TMC's reaction was triggered by Majumdar's recent use of the term 'Dhanda' about Banerjee during a media interaction. In the course of the exchange, Majumdar made derogatory comments about the chief minister's attire, specifically targeting her "sari.".
Majumdar's exact words were, "The Chief Minister claims that she does not take CM's salary and her pension as MP. Then where does money for her iPhone and her designer saris come from? And nowadays, if someone gives something for free, he will not give it without his 'dhanda' (own interest).".
On Thursday, the TMC launched a scathing rebuke against the BJP, condemning the lewd and offensive remarks made by Sukanta Majumdar. They demanded an unequivocal apology from him, emphasizing that such language was unbecoming of an elected representative.
Leaders of the TMC asserted that the incident underscored the BJP's "anti-women mindset", highlighting its commitment to misogyny.
TMC women's wing president and West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya expressed her dismay over Majumdar's choice of words, particularly the use of "dhanda" when referring to the only woman chief minister in the country.
Bhattacharya remarked, "It is the culture of BJP leadership to insult women and expose their anti-women mindset. How could he use words such as 'dhanda' while talking about the CM?.
"He doesn't know the history of Mamata Banerjee's struggle as he is a political newbie. As a woman of Bengal and a member of TMC, I strongly condemn his words. We will hit the streets to protest against this behaviour towards the end of this month".
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised Sukanta Majumdar's comments, attributing them to the 'cheap mindset' of the BJP.
Ghosh stated, "The CM talks about her lifestyle in clear words. She doesn't take the benefits like salary, pension, and other perks of being a former MP or serving CM.
The royalty she gets is enough for her. Words such as 'Dhanda' can only be used by the BJP as they know how to disrespect women".

In response, the BJP dismissed the TMC's accusations, and instead accused the TMC of attempting to create an issue out of a non-issue.
BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya asserted, "The TMC is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue. Our party president has not made any remarks against the chief minister".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

