Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that 29 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Press Trust of India Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a scathing attack on West Bengal's TMC government, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday compared the violence during rural polls to the turmoil of partition.
He also claimed that TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee portrays herself as a champion of democracy, while "undermining" it.
Mocking the TMC over arrest of its leaders in corruption cases by central agencies, Nadda said the next cabinet meeting of the TMC government will be soon held in jail.
"The violence and killings we witnessed during the panchayat polls are unprecedented. Is this a reflection of democracy? Is this how elections are being held under the TMC government? We have witnessed post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly polls. But the violence we witnessed during the rural polls resembled the bloody days of partition here," he said.
While addressing the party's winning candidates in panchayat elections and the alleged victims of poll violence at an auditorium here, Nadda asserted that Jungle Raj is going on in the state under the TMC regime.
"People are not allowed to speak. There is no democracy in Bengal. Complete anarchy is going on. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talks about democracy in the country and is acting as if she is the champion of democracy," he said.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP committed to progress, development of nation: Party chief Nadda

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

Maha political circles abuzz after 'secret' meeting between Pawars

Centre does 'politics of development': Mandaviya hits back at Tejashwi

BJP spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers: Akhilesh Yadav

PM Modi losing respect within his party, may face revolt: Ashok Gehlot

In Wayanad, Rahul recounts brutal experiences during his Manipur visit

The BJP president, while referring to the three fact-finding teams sent by the party to the state, said, "The reports have been submitted to the union home minister."

"Violence is going on in West Bengal, thousands of BJP workers have been rendered homeless, and Mamata didi is asking for evidence. This is the situation of the state," he said.
While asserting that BJP would democratically defeat the TMC in the days to come, he said despite its alleged terror tactics, the BJP had come up with a good performance in the rural polls.
"The TMC has unleashed so much terror, but still, they couldn't stop our candidates from winning. The BJP workers are fighting hard to oust the anarchic TMC regime. We will win more than 35 Lok Sabha seats from the state in parliamentary elections next year," he said.
The ruling Trinamool Congress scripted an emphatic victory in West Bengal's violence-scarred three-tier rural polls. The BJP witnessed a sharp decline in its vote share, whereas the opposition Left-Congress alliance registered a growth in its vote percentage.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that 29 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8.
Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 38 but agree that at least 60 per cent of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.
"The entire party is neck-deep in corruption. So many senior party leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mandal have been put behind bars. Mamata Banerjee asks for evidence. The day is not far away when the cabinet meeting will be held in jail," Nadda said.
Nadda's remark drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which dubbed his utterances as an attempt to divert attention from BJP's failures in Manipur.
"It is the BJP which has unleashed violence in the state during the rural polls. BJP leaders are making these allegations to malign the state and divert attention from its failures in Manipur, which has been burning for the last three months," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.
The TMC leader also said that the opposition bloc INDIA has unnerved the BJP, and the utterances reflect the fear set in the saffron camp.
The BJP president is on a three-day visit to West Bengal from Friday and will hold a series of meetings with office bearers of the party's state unit to take stock of the organization ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.
He also participated in the BJP's Panchayati Raj Parishad meeting in West Bengal.
Earlier this year, union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had set a target of winning more than 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal. The BJP won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state in 2019.
Notably, former union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and six legislators, including national vice-president Mukul Roy, have switched to TMC since the 2021 assembly polls.
The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term in the state in 2021 by winning 215 of the 292 assembly seats to which polling was held, while the BJP bagged 77.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda West Bengal WB Panchayat Polls

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon