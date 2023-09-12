Trying to divert attention from China: Saurabh on VK Singh's remarks on PoK

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said former Army Chief General VK Singh is trying to divert attention from China.

The Delhi Minister was reacting to VK Singh's remarks on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking to ANI, Minister Bharadwaj said, "Singh Sahab (VK Singh) is trying to divert the attention from China. It is a fact that China has taken over a large area of the Indian Territory... According to a report, 26 out of 66 positions, where the Indian Army used to patrol, are now inaccessible to them. General Singh should speak about that first."

Earlier, General VK Singh claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would merge with India soon "on its own".

"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said while responding to a query in a press conference in Dausa regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking opening of border crossing with India.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have been alleging that the Chinese have taken over the Indian land in Ladakh and the Indian Government is trying to betray the people of Ladakh.

Also Read BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT) Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meet of Oppn bloc 'INDIA' on Aug 31-Sep 1: Raut INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi on Sep 13: Raut Beautification of national capital will continue after G20: Delhi govt Everything ready for 2-day opposition alliance meeting: Sanjay Raut BJP fires fresh salvo at Opposition over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark row LDF, Cong-led UDF trade charges over installation of AI cameras in Kerala Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh Bharadwaj slams L-G for not punishing those who delayed docs' payments Mamata Banerjee reshuffles ministry, shifts Supriyo from tourism to IT, RE

After his Ladakh visit in August, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Ladakh locals informed him that the Chinese have taken over the Indian land accusing the Central government of "betraying" the people of Ladakh.

"I spent a week in Ladakh. I went to Pangong Lake right in front of where the Chinese are. I had detailed discussions, probably the most detailed discussions that any politician outside Ladakh has had with the people of Ladakh," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media.

The Congress leader said every person in the Union Territory knows that "they have been betrayed" by the Central government.

Reiterating Rahul's remarks, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut had asked the central government to take up discussions on China's alleged occupation of India's land.

It has been learned that PM Modi has called for a special session of the parliament in the 'Amrit Kaal' to discuss China's occupation of India's land and the publication of the map of the newly occupied part. Discuss China in the special session without any fear. We will support the government in this discussion", Raut had said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the opposition's remarks, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has more faith in what China states rather than in his own country's foreign ministry and defence ministry personnel.

While talking to ANI, Joshi slammed the Congress party and said that the latter did not have faith neither in India nor in its institutions.