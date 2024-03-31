Sensex (    %)
                             
Congress callously gave away 'Katchatheevu' island, can't ever trust it: PM

Modi said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.
"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress," he said on X, sharing the report.

The BJP is hopeful that the issue will come handy to its efforts to gain political traction in Dravidian state as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls.
The report is based on a RTI reply Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received on the decision of the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 to hand over the territory in Palk Strait to the neighbouring country.
Modi said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."

The report also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

