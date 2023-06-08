close

Undecided about contesting LS polls, aim to serve people: MP D K Suresh

Addressing a party meeting here, he said, "So in the days to come based on your advice I will decide. My next aim is to serve the people and work for the development of the constituency"

Press Trust of India Tumakuru
D K Suresh (left) with his brother D K Shivakumar | Photo: K Sudhir

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
The lone Congress Lok Sabha member from Karnataka D K Suresh on Thursday expressed doubts about him contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said he is still undecided about it, and is feeling enough about politics.

Suresh, MP from the Bangalore South segment, is the brother of state Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

"Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections are coming in six months, there is not much time, we have to prepare for it. Some people are speaking about my election, Lok Sabha election. I have not yet decided whether I will contest or not, I'm still in confusion, because I'm feeling enough about politics," Suresh said.

Addressing a party meeting here, he said, "So in the days to come based on your advice I will decide. My next aim is to serve the people and work for the development of the constituency."

Amid talks to field him from the Ramanagara segment to contest the Assembly polls recently, Suresh had said that he was not interested in coming to state politics.

The Congress which had won just one of the 28 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has now set a target of winning 20 constituencies in the 2024 elections, riding on the success of an emphatic win in the recent Assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

