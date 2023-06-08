close

TMC MLA threatens to restrict movement of central agencies in Bengal

"Actually, Trinamool Congress is nothing better than a gutter and anyone getting in the gutter gets acclimatised to its ambience," BJP leader said

IANS Kolkata
TMC MLA threatens to restrict movement of central agencies in Bengal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
A video of Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra threatening to restrict the movement of central agencies in West Bengal, has gone viral.

In the video, he was reportedly addressing meeting at Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday evening.

"Whenever central agency officials move for any operation they inform the traffic department of the police so that the roads are kept free for their easy movement. In future before any such movement by the central agency officials there will be such a public rally on the way that the central agency officials will not get the traffic clearance for easy movement. This will not be applicable just for ED or CBI. This will be applicable for all central agencies be it Army or Navy or RAW," Mitra can be heard saying in the video.

Responding to the remarks, state BJP leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation councilor Sajal Ghosh said not to heed to such statements.

"The question is when actually Mitra said this. It seems it is after sunset. In that case his comments have no relevance," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, another video has gone viral where veteran Trinamool Congress leader Seagate Roy was seen and heard abusing the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

"Suvendu has accused Trinamool Congress of being responsible for the the derailment of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train near the Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. Had I been young I would have hit Suvendu with my shoes for such comments," Roy said in a meeting at Baranagar late Wednesday evening.

Reacting to Roy's statement, senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said it is most unfortunate when such comments come from a retired professor of physics like Roy.

"Actually, Trinamool Congress is nothing better than a gutter and anyone getting in the gutter gets acclimatised to its ambience," Sinha said.

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

