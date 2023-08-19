Unhappy Central Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain resigns from cabinet post

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

Gohain had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014.

Speaking to ANI, He said, "After the delimitation the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency has now become a minority-dominated seat."

He also raised questions about the leadership of the state BJP and state government regarding the protection of the indigenous people of the state.

The recent delimitation process resulted in parts of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency being incorporated into the newly-formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.

Also Read Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year Assam cabinet approves guidelines for RoW for speedy rollout of 5G Dy CM Ajit Pawar, 8 NCP ministers given charge to build party organisation Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024 LS elections, says state chief 'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat 12% of sitting RS MPs billionaires, highest percentage from Andhra: ADR