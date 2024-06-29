Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union min writes to UP CM over 'rejection' of OBCs, SC/STs for govt posts

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya said that she has been constantly contacted by candidates from the backward classes and SC/ST category over the issue

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the rejection of OBC and SC/ST candidates for state government posts by declaring them not found suitable.
In her letter dated June 27, Patel said that she has been constantly contacted by candidates from the backward classes and scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe category over the issue.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"...in various competitive examinations conducted by the state government, which have only an interview-based recruitment process, the candidates of these classes are often declared 'not found suitable' for the posts reserved for them and none of them are selected," she said.
She alleged that this process is adopted many times for these posts in competitive examinations and later the posts reserved for other OBC and SC/ST candidates are declared unreserved."
Patel also alleged that even after passing the minimum eligibility criteria for these examinations based on merit, OBC and SC/ST candidates are declared not found suitable.
It is beyond comprehension that these candidates are repeatedly declared not found suitable for appointment, she said.
The Union minister requested the chief minister to take effective action to immediately stop this practice to prevent the resentment arising among the candidates from these categories.'

She also requested that by making necessary provisions, it should be made mandatory to fill the reserved posts only with the candidates from the OBC and SC/ST categories no matter how many times the recruitment process has to be done for this.
Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an alliance partner of the BJP-led NDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ayodhya, Ram Mandir

UP govt suspends 6 officials after road cave-ins on Ram Path in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Rule of law fundamental to good governance, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi directs reduction in stamp registration duty for rent agreements

Yogi Adityanath

UP govt transfers 11 IPS officers, Lucknow gets new police commissioner

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM, yoga, yogi yoga

World embraced practice of yoga due to PM Modi's efforts, says UP CM

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon