Zero tolerance for drug trade in any form in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

The Opposition has targeted the state government over the rising use of narcotic drugs and other banned substances

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug trade in any form will not be tolerated in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.
The Opposition has targeted the state government over the rising use of narcotic drugs and other banned substances following the arrest of some persons for alleged drug consumption at a pub in Pune city.
Shinde was speaking to reporters after attending the 'palkhi' procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj at Dehu in the district. The procession is part of the annual 'waari' or pilgrimage to Pandharpur which lakhs of devotees of Lord Vitthal undertake.
"Any trade of drugs will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. The government is working on it, strict action will be taken against all those involved," the CM said.
"I have given orders to remove 'paan' shops located near schools and colleges in the state. I have also asked police find the chain of peddlers or suppliers who are ruining the young generation. Officers who take a lax approach (while probing drug cases) will face suspension," he added.

Topics : Narcotics Control Bureau Maharashtra Shiv Sena

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

