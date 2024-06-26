Business Standard
VPRPL rallies 8% on Rs 273 crore-order win from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam

The surge in the stock price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 273.11 crore from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

VPRPL stock surges: Stocks of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia (VPRPL) jumped as much as 8.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 212.15 per share on Wednesday. 

The surge in the stock price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 273.11 crore from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, proudly announces its latest achievement - the receipt of Letter of Acceptance from the Office of Superintending Engineer UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Naini Prayagraj titled “Surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design and supply of all materials, labour, T&P etc. complete, required for completion of following works of Water supply scheme for Naini extended area (Surface Water) in Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj.”

Following the submission of the tender, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited was selected as the chosen contractor for this significant endeavour, VPRPL said.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Prayagraj and stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the Project,” it added.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is among India's rapidly expanding companies in infrastructure development.  Established in 1986, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

Financial performance

Revenue from operations soared 44.2 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 657.2 crore in the quarter ended March 31 2024. 

Profit before tax jumped to Rs 90.7 crore in Q4 FY24, as opposed to Rs 54 crore in Q4 FY23, marking a growth of 68 per cent.

Total expenses climbed 41.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570 crore in Q4FY24. Meanwhile, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 168.1 crore. up 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y).

The market capitalisation of this SmallCap company is Rs 2,608.18 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At 10:22 AM, stocks of VPRPL were trading 6.84 per cent higher at Rs 208.65 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 78,156 levels.
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

