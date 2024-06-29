Business Standard
Delhi court sends Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in excise case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the court by the CBI after the end of his three-day custodial interrogation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Saturday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.
Kejriwal was produced in the court by the CBI after the end of his three-day custodial interrogation.
The CBI sought 14 days jail for Kejriwal, saying his incarceration was required "in the interest of the investigation and justice".
Allowing the plea, Special Judge Sunena Sharma said that Kejriwal be produced in the court on July 12.
A detailed order from the court is awaited.
Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy.
On March 21, he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by the Delhi High Court.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

