UP 'lost its identity' during tenure of previous govts: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the previous governments stating that they "imposed curfews" while the double engine government "held kanwar yatras".

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 513 crore in the district.

"How can we talk of development and don't discuss education and health in it. Previous governments did the same. They first spoiled the system of education and destroyed the arguments for health,' he said in his address at the event.

"They made businessmen and daughters insecure. Riots began to happen. The curfews and riots surrounded the state and a problem of identity crisis appeared before the youth. Entrepreneurs started leaving the state. Nepotism entered into development works and slowly this state with unlimited potential lost its identity."



Adityanath went on to add, "The previous governments imposed curfews, we started kanwar yatras. They looted earnings and provided jobs to the youth. We have also ended the wait of 500 years by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."



While the chief minister addressed the rally in Moradabad, the programme was also linked online to a public event in Mirzapur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath spoke of the development works being done in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.