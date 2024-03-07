Sensex (    %)
                        
Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders inquiry after BJP MLA 'misbehaves' with staff

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an inquiry into the dispute between the BJP MLA and the Municipal Commissioner of Dehradun," officials said

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the alleged "dispute" involving a BJP MLA and the Dehradun Municipal Commissioner.
Officials said that Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey is investigating the matter.
Earlier in the day, Dehradun police registered a case against BJP MLA from Salt block in Almora in Uttarakhand's Dehradun Mahesh Singh Jeena on the basis of complaint for allegedly abusing Municipal Corporation employees, threatening and obstructing government work, police said on Thursday.
Salt is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.
The case was registered at Dehradun City Police Station.
Dehradun police said that a case has been registered under sections Indian Penal Code sections 147/186/504/506 against the MLA for "abusing" Municipal Corporation employees and senior officials and "threatening to kill them" and "obstructing government work".
The case was registered on the basis of complaint lodged by Yashpal Singh, Secretary, Municipal Corporation Drivers Association, against MLA Mahesh Jeena and other persons, as per police.
Meanwhile, IAS Association has condemned the incident and termed it as "illegal interference" in the legal process of the executive, as per a statement.
It has also accused MLA Jeena of "indecent behaviour", the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand BJP MLAs Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

