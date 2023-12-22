Sensex (    %)
                        
Video of K'taka CM in luxury jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP

In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen along with Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

The opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday for flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles' after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet.
In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen along with Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said: If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!.
By the way, they were traveling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Tax payers money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers! Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

Topics : Indian National Congress BJP BJP MLAs Karnataka government

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

