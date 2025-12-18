Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

Throughout his speech, Vijay criticised the DMK over issues like law and order and the row over Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from the NEET exam

Vijay, TVK

The rally in Erode was Vijay's second large-scale public event since the Karur stampede tragedy. The first event was held in Puducherry last week | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed a rally in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Thursday, his first in the state since the stampede at his Karur rally which resulted in 41 deaths. Addressing his supporters, Vijay slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it "evil".
 
"I repeat... the DMK is an evil force and the TVK is a pure force. The fight is between pure force and evil," the actor-politician was quoted as saying by NDTV.
 
Vijay criticised the DMK over issues such as law and order and the row over Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from the NEET exam. "DMK and problems are attached... with Fevicol," he said. "They can't be separated."
 
 
Vijay's rally also carried added significance as it was held close to Vijayamangalam, the hometown of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader K A Sengottaiyan. Considered a senior leader and a strong campaign strategist, Sengottaiyan joined Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam last month, days after he was expelled from the AIADMK by party chief E Palaniswami.
 
The rally in Erode was Vijay's second large-scale public event since the Karur stampede tragedy. The first event was held in Puducherry last week. 

Also Read

pigeon feeding ban India

Pigeon feeding under fire: Why bans are spreading across Indian states

car loan

Car loan rates in Dec start at 7.45%: Check best offer of lenders

Home Loan Eligibility

SBI, PNB, Canara, IOB cut loan rates: What it means for borrowers

India china

India eases business visa norms in boost for Chinese manufacturing experts

ageing, young people, health, outdoor

Do you feel time speeding up after 35? Five habits to slow ageing down

Crowd management at Vijay's rally

 
On Thursday, extensive arrangements were in place at TVK's Erode rally to maintain law and order before, during, and after Vijay’s rally. This included the deployment of more than 1,300 personnel to manage an expected crowd of about 35,000.
 
The ground was reportedly divided into 72 public boxes that should not contain over 500 people each. The attendees were also warned against bringing or bursting firecrackers, before, during, or after the rally, and not to follow Vijay's convoy.
 
Further, pregnant women and women with infants and children were not allowed to attend the rally. Those denied permission were not allowed to climb trees or sneak into the terraces of nearby buildings.

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

National Herald case still in court, Congress misleading public: BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Modi govt creating monopolies, reins of economy must return to MSMEs: Rahul

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

ED's image tarnished: Shivakumar as Congress protests National Herald case

Congress, Congress flag

PM Modi, Shah must resign: Congress after relief in National Herald case

Election commission, voting, SIR

SIR 2.0: Election Commission publishes draft electoral rolls in 5 regions

Topics : DMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections mk stalin BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon