Home / Politics / Voting for Punjab's Municipal Corporation elections commences in Ludhiana

Voting for Punjab's Municipal Corporation elections commences in Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi exercised his franchise at the Government Primary Smart School in Ludhiana

Polls are being held for 381 wards in municipal corporations, 598 wards in municipal councils, and Nagar Panchayats.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Voting for the Municipal Corporation elections in Punjab commenced in Ludhiana on Saturday at 7 am.

The voting will continue till 4 pm on Saturday.

Visuals show voters arriving at the polling booth to cast their votes.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi exercised his franchise at the Government Primary Smart School in Ludhiana.

He appealed to the people to use their right to vote enthusiastically and said that development was an important issue that needed to be tackled during the elections.

"Development is an important issue which needs to be tackled during the elections. I appeal for people to come and vote and use their rights enthusiastically," Pappi said while speaking to the media.

 

A woman voter expressed that she was happy to exercise her right.

"We are glad we are getting to vote and can exercise our right.. we hope the best wins," the voter said speaking to ANI.

Amanjeet, another voter appealed for more and more people to come and vote.

"We appeal to more and more people to come and vote." said Amanjeet speaking to ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ward 48 Padamjeet Singh Mehta appealed to people to vote as well.

"I only want to appeal to people to come ahead and vote and exercise their rights. People should choose their best counsellor. We will be really happy if people give us a chance. If AAP wins the victory would mark the first counsellor from the party. We are hoping for a great beginning,' said Mehta while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, on December 20, a half-day holiday had been announced for government and non-government schools and colleges in Jalandhar for the Municipal Councils and Panchayat elections.

The elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab were announced by the state's Election Commission on December 9.

The nomination filing process began on December 9 and ended on December 12. Scrutiny of nominations was carried out on December 13, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until December 14.

Polls are being held for 381 wards in municipal corporations, 598 wards in municipal councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

