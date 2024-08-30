Why hasn't PM Modi visited Manipur yet? CM Biren Singh explains reason





Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Friday explained the complex situation in the conflict-torn northeastern state and the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet paid a visit to the region.During an interview with news agency PTI, Singh said that the PM didn't come here himself but he sent the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and has addressed the issue publicly on three occasions. He was referring to the mounting criticism from the Opposition over PM Modi's 'silence' over the year-long ethnic violence.

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: "People have made it an issue (PM Modi not visiting Manipur). The PM didn't come here but he sent the Home Minister (Amit Shah). The Prime Minister spoke about Manipur thrice - August 10, August 15 and July 23. He even spoke about it from his Red Fort speech… pic.twitter.com/d1k9CNeIGi August 30, 2024

“...The PM spoke about Manipur thrice - August 10, August 15 and July 23. He even spoke about it from his Red Fort speech on Independence Day. He shared everything... twice in Parliament,” Singh remarked, noting that he wants him to pay a visit to the state but the situation is “complex”.“...I want him to come but to come amid this situation... The problem was not between two communities. The actual issue was drugs, illegal immigrants, we destroyed poppy plantations from reserve forest areas…,” Singh said. He said that it was the high court’s order that flared the immediate tensions in the state, leading to the violence.“I feel that it was not necessary for a PM to come amid such a complex situation,” Singh said.He also promised to fully restore peace in the state in the next six months and dismissed demands for his resignation.On BJP’s Lok Sabha election loss in both seats of Manipur in June, Singh said that the Opposition won by misleading people and exuded confidence that the BJP’s popularity is still intact. He also rejected the demand by Kuki groups for a separate administration.At least 226 people have died in the conflict between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur, which erupted in May last year after a Manipur High Court decision recommending Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis.