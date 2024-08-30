Business Standard
Home / Politics / Sexual assault: Row intensifies as Kerala govt accused of shielding accused

Sexual assault: Row intensifies as Kerala govt accused of shielding accused

In Kochi, demonstrators vented their anger by beating effigies of Mukesh, Sidhique, and Ranjith -- all accused of sexual assault -- with brooms

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on backfoot after Hema panel report. | Photo: X@pinarayivijayan

Press Trust of India Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Protests raged in Kerala on Friday as outrage grew over shocking accounts from several female actors in the Malayalam film industry, with the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, accusing the CPI(M)-led government of shielding the culprits, including actor-politician Mukesh, who stands accused of sexual assault.
Mahila Congress activists in Kochi and Kollam took to the streets, demanding the resignation of CPI(M) MLA Mukesh and a thorough investigation into the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct made by female actors in the Malayalam film industry to the Justice Hema Committee.
In Kochi, demonstrators vented their anger by beating effigies of Mukesh, Sidhique, and Ranjith -- all accused of sexual assault -- with brooms.
In Kollam, a protest march was held outside Mukesh's residence, with activists calling for his immediate resignation as MLA.
Satheesan alleged that the accused in the Malayalam film industry scandal are being protected by a "power group" within the ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
He claimed that even Left leaders who have called for action against the accused, such as CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat and CPI's Binoy Viswam, are being intimidated by the party's "power group."

The so-called progressive leaders are weak in the face of this "power group," he said.

"The government is shielding the culprits. Despite causing so much trouble, they are facing no consequences, but the film industry will face even more difficulties in the coming days," the opposition leader said.
He noted that even after survivors spoke out courageously to the Justice Hema Committee, the lack of legal action from the government and police would lead to despair.
"What is happening is a gross violation of the justice system," Satheesan alleged.
Attacking the chief minister, he said after the Hema Committee report came out, Vijayan stopped holding press conferences.
"He is not even visible now. Even if he holds a press conference, he will only answer questions that he likes," the Congress leader said.
He said that the opposition demands the resignation of accused MLA Mukesh and a thorough investigation, as recommended by the Hema Committee report.
"The decision on resignation should be taken by Mukesh and the CPI(M). If Mukesh is not willing to resign, the CPI(M) should take the decision. Despite pressure from allies and leaders, the chief minister and party leadership are not budging. By taking a stand to protect the accused, the CPI(M) is becoming a laughing stock in front of the people," he said.
Armed with the Justice K Hema Committee report, which detailed explosive allegations of sexual abuse by male actors in the Malayalam cinema industry, several female actors came forward with complaints against their male counterparts, leading to the registration of FIRs against actor-politician Mukesh, Sidhique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and director Ranjith.
The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan CPI(M) Kerala Sexual assault Left in India

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

