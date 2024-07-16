Will implement projects worth Rs 13,013 crore in 100 days, says Kerala CM

Besides inaugurating new roads and bridges, a total of 30,000 title deeds will be distributed across the state during this period. | Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala will implement development projects worth Rs 13,013.40 crore in 100 days as part of its third anniversary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday.

The projects, which are part of the fourth edition of the 100-day programmes, are expected to be completed by October 22, he said.

"A total of 1,070 projects under 47 departments have been included in the latest 100-day initiative," Vijayan said in a statement.

"The fourth edition of the 100-day programme, which began after this government took power, will further boost various government activities that ensure the well-being of common people, social progress, and comprehensive and sustainable development," the Chief Minister said.

The 100-day initiative has been designed to focus on areas that require special attention, in addition to implementing promises made in the election manifesto, he said.

"The initiative aims to implement projects worth Rs 13,013.40 crore across 47 departments within 100 days. Furthermore, it is expected to generate 2,59,384 job opportunities," he said.

'It has been decided to complete and inaugurate 706 projects and launch or announce 364 others within the specified period," Vijayan added.

Both livelihood and infrastructure projects are included in this initiative.

Besides inaugurating new roads and bridges, a total of 30,000 title deeds will be distributed across the state during this period.

The initiative will also include 456 modernised ration shops and 37 smart villages.

A programme will be launched to distribute expensive medicines, including cancer treatment, at zero profit through Karunya community pharmacy, the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, 10,000 individual houses will be handed over to deserving beneficiaries through the Life Mission programme during this period, Vijayan added.