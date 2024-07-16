9 terror attacks within 38 days of PM Modi govt: Cong after J-K encounter

After four Indian Army soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, the Congress party criticised the central government by posting a graphic on 'X' which claimed that within 38 days of the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, nine terrorist attacks have already taken place.

The post also mentions that during these recent terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers were killed, 13 injured, 10 civilians were killed and 44 were injured.

In its official post, the party also consoled the loss of lives of the bravehearts " Four of our soldiers have been martyred in the terrorist encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Pray to God to give place to the virtuous souls in his feet and give strength to their families to bear this sorrow. Our condolences are with his family," the party posted on X

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the Central government alleging that the government was acting as if it were business as usual.

"Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists. The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. Modi Govt is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces," the Congress president posted on X.

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action during the encounter that took place on Tuesday. "Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations are still going on," Defence officials said.

According to officials, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday evening following an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Dessa area of the district. They said that additional troops have been called in to tighten the cordon.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief him on the encounter in Doda.