Will stand with wrestlers till justice is not delivered: Congress

Hooda said that it's been one and half months and the government and the Delhi Police have not made any arrest

IANS New Delhi
wrestlers protest

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Hours after Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the wrestlers for a meeting, the Congress on Wednesday took swipe at the BJP government for remaining silent on the harassment of the players, and said that the grand old party "will stand with the daughters till the time justice is not delivered".

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, when asked about the Union Sports Minister calling wrestlers for a meeting, said, "Congress will support the daughters till justice is not delivered to them. It is unfortunate that the government is treating the daughters with step motherly treatment as the wrestlers have to knock on the Supreme Court doors for registering an FIR."

Hooda said that it's been one and half months and the government and the Delhi Police have not made any arrest.

"Isn't it the first case where the accused have not been arrested. In such an FIR with serious charges, it is the first example that no arrest has been done as one BJP MP is named as an accused. What kind of example the government is setting. What kind of standard they are laying?"

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the government remained silent when the wrestlers went to immerse their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar.

"Why was the sports Minister silent and no one from the government issued any statement urging them to stop their act of immersing their medals? And even selective leaks are being made in the media to harm their protest," he said.

"Whatever stand our daughters take after the meeting we will listen to that and will ensure that we stand with them for justice," he added.

His remarks came after Thakur on Wednesday invited the wrestlers for a meeting to have discussion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress BJP Woman wrestler Sexual harassment case

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

