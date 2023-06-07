close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP will win more seats in 2024 LS polls than in 2019: Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya claimed on Tuesday that the BJP will get more seats in next year's Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2019 general election.

Press Trust of India Meerut (UP)
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks to media at Parliament, during the Budget Session in New Delhi

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya claimed on Tuesday that the BJP will get more seats in next year's Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2019 general election.

He also said the "double-engine" government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a BJYM convention in Meerut, Surya said, "The BJP will get more seats in the 2024 polls than in 2019 and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji will score a hat-trick for a third innings."

The member of Parliament from Bangalore South also alleged that before 2014, when the Modi government came to power, there was a misrule in the country, adding that nine years of the Modi government have proved to be more effective than the 70 previous years. People's welfare is the topmost priority of this government, he said.

Surya said the "double-engine" government has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh, adding that thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the law-and-order scenario of the state has also improved.

"Double engine" is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the saffron party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Surya said under Modi's leadership, India has got respect at the global stage, which is only increasing.

Also Read

Tejasvi Surya himself reported, apologised for IndiGo incident: Scindia

Centre admits Tejasvi Surya opened emergency door of IndiGo plane in Dec

BJP to win 350 plus LS seats in 2024 polls as people are with PM: Union Min

Emergency door opening case: Won't glorify Cong's criticism: Tejasvi

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Let engineers work: BJP leader KV Reddy hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Railway Minister working tirelessly post Odisha mishap: ex-PM Devegowda

Mamata visiting Odisha to meet train crash victims for politics: BJP

Centre willing to have discussion with protesting wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

The prime minister is trying to take the country to new heights, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Lok Sabha

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Let engineers work: BJP leader KV Reddy hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Railway Minister working tirelessly post Odisha mishap: ex-PM Devegowda

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Mamata visiting Odisha to meet train crash victims for politics: BJP

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Centre willing to have discussion with protesting wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

BJP
2 min read

Most Popular

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for not appointing full-time police chief

Lucknow: Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrives to attend the Budget Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(
2 min read

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

BJP
2 min read

BJP claims emergency-like situation in Karnataka, Congress retorts

BJP protest
3 min read

Railway Minister working tirelessly post Odisha mishap: ex-PM Devegowda

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Headlines management: Cong slams govt for seeking CBI probe into rail crash

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon