CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of being the 'chief architect' of the multi-crore AP Skill Development Corporation scam.

The CM also attacked select media houses for 'backing' the former CM despite his alleged involvement in several irregularities over the past decades.

Not just state government agencies but also the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested those involved in this fake agreement (skill development case).. the person who orchestrated this scam is Chandrababu Naidu, said Reddy, addressing a public meeting in Nidadavolu in East Godavari.

It has been established that Naidu had channeled the scam amount through shell companies, ED found how it was routed and the Income Tax department served notices, he added.

Naidu is currently lodged in a jail in Rajamahendravaram after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court for his alleged involvement in the scam.

The CM also recalled the cash-for-votes scam in Telangana elections a few years ago in which Naidu was named as an accused.

He was speaking after disbursing Rs 537 crore to more than 3.5 lakh eligible women beneficiaries under 'YSR Kapu Nestham' welfare scheme for the fourth year at an event here.

The scheme offers Rs 15,000 per annum to women in the age group of 45 to 60 years from the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities.

Including today's disbursal, Rs 2,029 crore has been distributed under YSR Kapu Nestham. With this scheme alone, four lakh sisters have benefited, which is aimed at empowering them.. said Reddy.

Referring to the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan's meeting with Naidu in the prison, the CM said the former had vowed to question the TDP leader's mistakes but never lived up to his promise.

These political leaders and parties don't question as to where these hundreds of crores of money went and who else should be arrested other than Babu (Naidu). It is not visible to yellow media, he added.