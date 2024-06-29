Business Standard
Puducherry govt all set to implement new criminal laws from July 1

PWD and Law Minister K Lakshminarayanan said already training has been imparted to all those concerned with implementation of the new laws

Puducherry assembly

Puducherry assembly | Picture credit: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Puducherry
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

The Puducherry government on Satruday said all necessary steps have been taken to implement the new criminal laws, which are to come into effect from July 1.
PWD and Law Minister K Lakshminarayanan said already training has been imparted to all those concerned with implementation of the new laws-- Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act. He said a manual had already been published for the benefit of the police and advocates highlighting the features of the new legislations. "It is a Central Act and we have no say and we implement the Act from July 1."

A comparative picture is also presented between the new and the old criminal laws. "We also propose to publish the book and make it available for a price to the public and others soon," Lakshminarayanan said. A meeting will be held on Monday to bring to focus the features of the new legislations.
The Lt Governor, the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Law Minister and high ranking police officials would participate in the meeting.
"With several dynamic developments taking place we should also move with the changing scenario," the Minister added.
The laws are likely to be translated in Tamil, he said without giving any time frame.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

