Business Standard
Delhi Court reserves order on CBI plea seeking Kejriwal's judicial custody

Arvind Kejriwal was produced in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation

CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case, in New Delhi on June 26. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

A court here reserved its order on Saturday on the CBI's plea seeking 14-day judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked corruption case.
Kejriwal was produced in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation.
Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her order on the plea seeking jail for the AAP chief.
The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy.
On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal CBI Delhi

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

