close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; party to undergo complete revamp

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday dissolved its Goa executive committee, a senior AAP leader said

Press Trust of India Panaji
Aam Aadmi Party

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday dissolved its Goa executive committee, a senior AAP leader said.

The move is aimed at revamping the party's state unit, AAP's Goa president Amit Palekar said.

Palekar said AAP's national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak has issued the orders dissolving the executive committee, though he continues to hold his position.

The state leaders from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently visited Delhi. The party has said that it would contest both the seats in the coastal state in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Palekar said the party will soon undergo a complete revamp in the state.

AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

AAP dissolves all units in Maha barring Mumbai in a bid to revamp party

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Jailed Manish Sisodia appeals PM to ensure justice for protesting wrestlers

BJP urges Congress govt to fulfil election guarantees in Karnataka

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party Goa

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jailed Manish Sisodia appeals PM to ensure justice for protesting wrestlers

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
3 min read

BJP urges Congress govt to fulfil election guarantees in Karnataka

BJP
2 min read

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamta Banerjee
1 min read

Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
3 min read

Most Popular

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Basavaraj Bommai dares Congress govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress questions govt on country's economic health, national security

Congress
2 min read

ORR Toll Scam is thousand times bigger than Delhi liquor scam: TPCC Chief

Revanth Reddy
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon