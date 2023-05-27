Equitas SFB collaborates with IBM to build digital banking platform

Equitas Small Finance Bank has signed an agreement with IBM Consulting to design and build a digital banking platform aimed at providing a secure experience to customers, the bank said on Saturday.

The collaboration between the two entities aims at boosting the digital products offered by Equitas as well as its service offerings, as it evolves its business for a digital-first generation, a press release from the bank said.

As part of the next growth phase, Equitas aims to commence its modernisation journey with a cloud-native platform architecture. "The bank's delivery model would be highly product-centric, moving away from traditional program management methodologies to agile frameworks for the various channels including mobile," Equitas's Chief Information Officer Narayanan Easwaran said in the release.

"This partnership with IBM is just the first step towards engaging customers. We are confident that this strategic partnership will help simplify and transform the banking experience for customers across the board," Easwaran said.

Speaking about the partnership with Equitas, IBM Consulting India-South Asia Country Managing Partner Kamal Singhani said they were excited to be the consulting partner and technology collaborator of Equitas in its next growth phase.

"We are leveraging the deep banking industry expertise coupled with digital experience and cloud capabilities of IBM Consulting to design a modern platform to support Equitas Bank's digital journey," he added.

