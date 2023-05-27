close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First Airlines flight operations to remain cancelled till May 30

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the letter read

ANI General News
Go First

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First Airlines on Saturday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled till May 30 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

The official media account of Go First Airlines took to Twitter and said, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until May 30, 2023, are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," it said.

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the letter read.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it said.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience," the letter added.

Also Read

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches

DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Mahindra & Mahindra increases capex outlay for FY22-24 to Rs 15,900 cr

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

Delhi High Court provides relief to Ola, Rapido; stays taxi ban order

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official informed that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA advised the airline on Wednesday to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days.

"The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for the sustainable revival of operations," the official said.

The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian aviation market civil aviation sector flights cancelled

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Adani
6 min read

Mahindra & Mahindra increases capex outlay for FY22-24 to Rs 15,900 cr

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
2 min read

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

hybrid supercar McLaren Artura
3 min read

Delhi High Court provides relief to Ola, Rapido; stays taxi ban order

Rapido
3 min read

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Mahindra Q4 PAT at Rs 2,637 cr; FY23 profit rises 56% to Rs 10,282 cr

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
3 min read

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon