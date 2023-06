IKIO Lighting sets Rs 606-crore IPO price band at Rs 270-285/share

LED lighting solution provider IKIO Lighting Ltd on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 270-285 per share for its Rs 606-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The issue will be open for public subscription during June 6-8 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on June 5, the Noida-based company said in a statement.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity stocks by promoters Hardeep Singh and Surmeet Kaur.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale will fetch Rs 606.5 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance worth Rs 50 crore will be used for debt payment, Rs 212.31 crore will be used in the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, IKIO Solutions, to set up a new facility at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and for general corporate purposes.

The company said that half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 10 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 52 equity shares and in multiples of 52 equity shares thereafter.

IKIO Lighting is a manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. It is primarily an original design manufacturer (ODM) and designs, develops, manufactures and supplies products to customers who then further distribute these products under its brands.

It has four manufacturing facilities with one located in the SIDCUL Haridwar industrial park in Uttarakhand and three in Noida in the National Capital Region.

IKIO Lighting's revenue from operations jumped 55.47 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 331.84 crore in fiscal 2022 from from Rs 213.45 crore in fiscal 2021 and profit after tax surged 75.37 per cent to Rs 50.52 crore from Rs 28.81 crore during the period.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.