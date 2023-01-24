JUST IN
Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
Top Headlines: India in green bond mkt, Pichai says job cuts avoided worse
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde
TMS Ep353: Apple avoids layoff, El Nino, T+1 settlement cycle, influencers
Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri

The prime minister's priority is to put the region on a high growth trajectory and he is putting great emphasis on the energy sector: Puri

Topics
Hardeep Puri | Modi govt | energy sector

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo
null

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the energy sector of the North East, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

The prime minister's priority is to put the region on a high growth trajectory and he is putting great emphasis on the energy sector, Puri said while participating at the run-up event to the India Energy Week event here on Monday night.

The India Energy Week will be held from February 6 to 8 in Bengaluru.

Without giving details, the Union minister said several big projects in the sector are also in the pipeline in the region.

The petroleum and natural gas minister was also present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the Assam government to set up three bamboo nurseries that were signed on the occasion.

Each nursery will cover an area of five hectares to accomplish secondary hardening of tissue-cultured bamboo saplings and will be set up in Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

He also interacted with farmers who are supplying bamboo on a sustainable basis to Assam Bio-Refinery, the first of its kind 2G (second generation) Bio Refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock, implemented by Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

The second generation biorefineries use a non-petroleum based process for the production of fuels and chemicals with low greenhouse gas emissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hardeep Puri

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU