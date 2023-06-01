close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IIT-Kharagpur partners HCLTech for collaboration in petroleum engineering

IIT-Kharagpur inked an agreement with HCLTech for collaboration in the field of petroleum engineering and earth sciences

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IIT-Kharagpur inked an agreement with HCLTech for collaboration in the field of petroleum engineering and earth sciences.

HCLTech and IIT-Kharagpur will jointly develop innovative and sustainable solutions to address critical challenges of the petroleum industry, including reduction of carbon footprint, and provide significant sustainable solutions towards net zero, a statement said on Thursday.

"We are pleased to work with HCLTech on this path-breaking initiative. Academia and industry need to forge such symbiotic partnerships that will be instrumental in advancing research and innovation in technology, besides creating a skilled workforce," IIT-Kharagpur's Dean (R&D) Chandan Chakraborty said.

"Joint activities in research and knowledge development have tremendous potential for creating economic and social impact on society," he added.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will provide opportunities to students and research scholars from IIT-Kharagpur to undertake projects and internships at the company, and use state-of-the-art technologies to develop digital solutions in the exploration, drilling and production of hydrocarbons, the statement said.

Both IIT-Kharagpur and HCLTech will initiate collaboration on programmes of sustainability that includes discussions, podcasts and joint presentations at international fora on transformative initiatives in the oil and gas sector, it said.

Also Read

IIT Kharagpur's first phase of placement nears end with over 1,600 offers

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

IIT-K gets 1,300 placement offers, receives highest package of Rs 2.68 cr

IIT KGP researchers find increasing atmospheric pollution in rural India

Indel Money to raise Rs 100 cr via secured non-convertible debentures

Royal Enfield sales rise 22% in May at 77,461 units, domestic sale rise 32%

Dish TV board rejects lenders plan to appoint directors, cites lapses

Institutions lap up Coal India shares with bids worth Rs 6,500 crore

MotoGP ticket prices in India revealed, ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1.5 lakh

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with IIT-Kharagpur, which is focused on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry using cutting-edge technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, Industry 4.0, digital engineering, and cloud computing," said Ajay Bahl, HCLTech's Chief Growth Officer, Americas -- Mega Industries.

"We aim to introduce eco-friendly solutions that promote innovation, optimise value and prioritise low-carbon sustainability within the industry," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIT Kharagpur HCLTech

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Real change in value only about 6%, it's par for the course: Meesho CFO

Meesho app
3 min read

IIT-Kharagpur partners HCLTech for collaboration in petroleum engineering

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
2 min read

Indel Money to raise Rs 100 cr via secured non-convertible debentures

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds
2 min read

Royal Enfield sales rise 22% in May at 77,461 units, domestic sale rise 32%

Royal Enfield
1 min read

Dish TV board rejects lenders plan to appoint directors, cites lapses

Dish TV
3 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon