Watch: Student's plan to smuggle girl into hostel goes hilariously wrong

Watch: Student's plan to smuggle girl into hostel goes hilariously wrong

The viral video shows security guards unzipping the suspiciously bulky suitcase, only to have a girl pop out like a surprise toy

The viral video shows security guards unzipping the suspiciously bulky suitcase, only to have a girl pop out like a surprise toy

The viral video shows security guards unzipping the suspiciously bulky suitcase, only to have a girl pop out like a surprise toy.

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a plot straight out of a college comedy, a student at OP Jindal Global University tried to sneak his girlfriend into the boys’ hostel—inside a suitcase. But the mission crashed harder than the wheels of that trolley bag hitting a speed bump.
 
A viral video shows security guards unzipping the suspiciously bulky suitcase, only to have a girl pop out like a surprise toy. Onlookers—mostly stunned fellow students—watched the whole thing unfold, with at least one of them recording the moment. The clip has since gone viral across social media. 
   
While the exact sequence of events leading to the discovery remains unclear, some reports suggest that the girl may have made a noise when the suitcase hit a bump.

What did OP Jindal university say?

 
The university’s PR team took it all in stride. “Our students were just being mischievous,” the PRO told India Today. “Our security is tight, and that’s why it got caught. It’s not a big deal.”
 
Social media, however, had a field day. “Bro thought he was in a Netflix series. One bump and boom—season finale,” joked one user. Another quipped, “This country’s restrictions got people doing full-on spy missions just to spend time with their partners.”
 
"So you're telling me a guy in OP JINDAL tried to take his girl to the boys hostel in a fucking suitcase? The things people do in love, or lust idk (sic)," another user wrote.
 
While it’s still unclear if the girl is a student or if any disciplinary action will be taken, one thing’s for sure: the suitcase saga at Jindal has definitely zipped itself into internet legend.

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

