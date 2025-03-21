Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Social Viral / 'Snack break before we work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Tendulkar

'Snack break before we work': Bill Gates enjoys vada pav with Tendulkar

The Instagram video captures Gates and Tendulkar sitting on a bench, enjoying vada pav together. It ends with the caption, 'Serving soon'

bill gates, sachin tendulkar

Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/Bill Gates)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video featuring former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, captioned: ‘A snack break before we get to work’, on Instagram.  
 
The video captures Gates and Tendulkar sitting on a bench, enjoying vada pav together. It ends with the caption, ‘Serving soon’.
 
Reflecting on his experience in India, Gates highlighted the country’s innovative spirit in a blog post, stating, “I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world’s hardest problems in creative ways.”
 
  During a previous visit to India, Gates spent time with a well-known Nagpur tea seller, Dolly Chaiwala, whose videos have gained popularity on Instagram. He shared a clip of himself enjoying tea and Indian street food, which went viral, amassing millions of views and numerous likes and reshares. Captioning the post, Gates wrote, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”
 

Bill Gates is currently on his third visit to India in three years, marking the 25th anniversary of the Gates Foundation. During his trip, the Microsoft co-founder has been meeting prominent figures from various fields, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  
 
In 2023, Gates met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, during his visit to Mumbai. Tendulkar described the meeting as a “wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy” in a post on social media platform X. Responding to this, Gates wrote, “I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I’m optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress!”
 
The clip quickly gained widespread attention after being uploaded, going viral across social media platforms. It received a massive number of likes, with prominent personalities like Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan among those who reacted to the post.
 

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

