Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / GM only way to lower edible oil imports: NITI Member Ramesh Chand

GM only way to lower edible oil imports: NITI Member Ramesh Chand

NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand says GM is only way to lower edible oil imports

Experts gathered at Business Standard Manthan Event

Experts gathered at Business Standard Manthan Event

Sanjeeb MukherjeeHarsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India once again looks to raise import duties on edible oils to protect domestic farmers, NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand, an eminent agriculture economist, said here on Friday that India can only meet its rising demand for edible oils either by lowering consumption or through adoption of new technologies, such as genetically modified (GM) crops. He was speaking at the Business Standard annual event “Manthan”.
 
The Aayog has submitted a report to the government both on oilseeds and pulses wherein it has talked of faster and quicker adoption of new technologies, such as transgenic, to lower dependence on imports.
   
“Despite having the highest soybean-growing areas in the country, our yields have stagnated at the same levels as they were in the 1970s. The growth of oilseed production in India has not kept pace with consumption growth, and without embracing advanced technology, it will be difficult to reduce dependency on imports,” Chand said.
 
Speaking at a panel discussion on “Is Agriculture India’s Strength Or Weakness”, experts said although agriculture is India’s strength, yet it faces many challenges, and raising farmers’ income is prime among them as it is minuscule when compared to that of government employees.
 
“To address the question as to why I believe agriculture is India's strength, there are a few key points. Despite the growing mechanisation in agriculture, labour remains the major input. Secondly, though global conversation around agriculture has shifted towards ‘food systems’ or ‘agri-food systems’, India has been practising a mixed crop-livestock system for centuries now,” Chand said, adding another key strength is the diversity of Indian agriculture.

Also Read

Industry leaders speaking at the second edition of Business Standard Manthan in New Delhi

BS Manthan: Funding winter, unicorn status not growth barrier, say startups

Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Ramesh Chand, CSC Sekhar, and Ajay Vir Jakhar

Agriculture remains India's strength, but what about farmer? Experts debate

US is protective about its top dog position, Suman Bery, vice chairperson, NITI Aayog said.

BS Manthan highlights: US protective of its top dog status, it feels beleaguered, says Suman Bery

US is protective about its top dog position, Suman Bery, vice chairperson, NITI Aayog said.

India's agri, labour reforms key to growth amid global shifts: Suman Bery

BS Manthan

'Bharat consumer' is driving India's digital and startup boom: India Inc

 
He further said that one of the greatest strengths of Indian agriculture is the responsiveness of small farmers to modern technology and inputs, which often exceeds that of larger farmers on a per-acre basis. Chand said while there are challenges that Indian agriculture faces, the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses.
 
Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj, said: “We as farmers take pride in our work, we are also deeply hurt by how government policies have treated us.”
 
"To put things in context, I feel policymakers suffer from what I would call ‘selective memory loss’. They tend to overlook the challenges farmers face. The elephant in the room is the comparison between the incomes of farmers and salaries of government employees. I think this is an important question that should be raised in the coming months," Jakhar said.
 
He said around 45 per cent of Indians, or approximately 65 crore people, depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Of these, 60-70 per cent earn less than ₹10,000 a month. Non-agricultural income excluded, a staggering 85 per cent of these farmers earn less than ₹10,000 a month, he stressed.
 
"Now, on the other side of the spectrum, we have the 8th Pay Commission, which will soon determine salary increases for 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh government pensioners. These figures are significant, and I don’t envy government employees. Rather, I regret the situation that the farmers I represent find themselves in," Jakhar said.
 
The third expert on the panel, C S C Sekhar, professor, Institute of Economic Growth, said that while agriculture remains a strength for India at the national level — especially in terms of food self-sufficiency — there is a pressing need to ensure that this strength translates into tangible benefits for the farmers who form the backbone of this sector.
 
Sekhar said in the long run, there is no alternative but to ensure that people move out of agriculture into more productive sectors.
 
“But it’s crucial that this transition is not simply about moving people from agriculture to low-paying, unskilled jobs like MGNREGA labour. There must be a focus on skills development, so they can move up the value chain and contribute to more sustainable, higher-paying employment opportunities,” Sekhar said.

More From This Section

Julien Tornare, chief executive officer, Hublot

Tourists seek India's soul, not just its shops, says Julien Tornare

HCL cofounder Ajai Chowdhry at the second edition of Manthan, Business Standard's annual summit

BS Manthan: India must make itself quantum secure, says HCL cofounder

BS Manthan

'AI cannot eliminate an entire occupation', say experts on future of jobs

India Inc best judge, but govt would like speedier pvt investment: FM

India Inc best judge, but govt would like speedier pvt investment: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan

Economic matters should transcend political divides: Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : BS Manthan agriculture economy Farmers income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon