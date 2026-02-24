Tax and GST cuts among govt steps boosting consumption, says ITC's Puri

Reduction in the income tax rates and the goods and services tax (GST) cuts announced in September last year are among the slew of interventions taken by the government to aid consumption, Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director at ITC, said in a fireside chat at Business Standard’s Manthan.

During the conversation, he said that there have been several policy interventions by the government and reforms over a period of time, and this has made the country the most resilient and the fastest-growing in the world.

“To achieve these kinds of growth rates at a time when the whole world is going through a lot of challenges, it is indeed remarkable and a testament to the policy interventions. There have been a slew of interventions to aid consumption in the past. The honourable finance minister earlier announced the reduction in the income tax rates, and then the GST reduction came in. And together with that, the overall macros are also very supportive, because the investments in public infrastructure are continuing,” Puri said.

He added that digitisation is empowering the economy and fortunately, inflation is benign, and the investments in rural India are aiding growth for India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Puri believes that since all the macros are in place, things will get better progressively.

He also said that India is a consumption-driven economy and the FMCG sector correlates to the progress in the economy. However, Puri believes that the basket of consumption is also shifting, and therefore the exact correlations will evolve over time.

While talking about the Gen Z consumption patterns emerging for the FMCG sector, he said that the cohort accounts for 46 per cent of the spends because this population segment stands at 400 million in India.

“He (Gen Z) is more well informed, more focused on purpose, has very specific requirements like clean labels, health and even indulgence — however, they are redefining it,” he said.

ITC has also launched chocolates in kunafa flavour under its Fabelle brand and a host of pan-Asian flavoured food items to cater to the evolving taste of Gen Zs.

He also said that there is a 250-million consumer base above the 40 age bracket and they have their own requirements. “They want nutrition-dense products for an active lifestyle. That’s where the right shift comes in. They are the millennials and traditionalists who are now looking for some convenience at home.”

While talking about channels of distribution increasing and evolving, Puri said that the go-to-market routes are now changing from being largely general trade-led to having multiple channels, with quick commerce leading the growth.

While calling the landscape competitive, Puri explained, “Access to capital is not a problem in India. If you have a great idea, capital is available. There are now newer entrepreneurs coming and there are a lot more people coming in the new-age systems like D2C. Along with that there are local, regional and national-level MNCs, all of them competing.”

He also said that for ITC it is important to remain nimble and consumer-centric.

“We have to be where the consumer is. We have to serve the consumer and what he needs. On one hand we have to be an omnichannel player. Secondly, our portfolio has to be contemporary and future-ready and has to be refreshed and revitalised continuously, because there is multidimensional evolution in the market. Different needs and cohorts are emerging.”

At ITC, Puri said the company is revitalising its portfolio organically with its core brands and is also complementing it inorganically, as he referred to recent acquisitions including 24 Mantra, Prasuma and Mother’s Sparsh.

He believes that investment in research and development is core, and that is not India’s strong point, but R&D has been at the core for ITC. He said the company is seen as the largest investor and the largest innovator in the private sector after ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre.

“In today’s world, it’s not about innovation merely because you are a challenger. You need a lot more innovation because there are many channels, many more cohorts emerging, and you need them fast. You need to take bets, create and invest in digital. It is a very positive outcome of the honourable prime minister’s visionary Digital India policies,” Puri said, explaining that India has a huge digital infrastructure and a critical base of engaged consumers, and with AI and tools emerging, it has become core to competitiveness.

While talking about ITC’s FMCG business, he said that it is one segment the company is deeply committed to and is investing heavily in the space.

He said that the FMCG business turnover last year was around Rs 22,000 crore and the run rate currently is around Rs 24,000 crore, and ITC wants to scale it up further as it has outlined its next topline target of Rs 50,000 crore over the medium term.

“We want leadership not just in terms of size or market standing, but product leadership. A bulk of what we are doing is food related; we want to see all our food brands anchor agri value chains, empower farmers and create a lot of value in the rural economy. Besides the synergy, helping us to create proud Made-in-India brands. We started our journey in exports some years back, positioning our products in various markets. We would like that also to multiply over a period of time on this growth path,” he said.

While talking about consumption growing in rural India compared to urban, Puri explained that rural should naturally be growing faster than urban because of the opportunity.

“That’s a relatively underserved market compared to urban India. That’s where incomes have to move faster, and I expect that will continue to grow faster. Of course, that does not mean urban should not grow. Urban also should be growing, but I do expect rural should stay ahead of the urban. That’s actually a healthy sign of India’s economic progress,” Puri said.