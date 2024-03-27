Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tariffs not a permanent stance of our government: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

At Business Standard Manthan, Sitharaman said that in matters of economy, the differences between Centre and States must not arise on the grounds of politics

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BS Manthan, New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BS Manthan, New Delhi

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the imposition of tariffs is not the permanent stance of the government and that caliberations are being made on the policy.

At the Business Standard Manthan, Sitharaman said that the increase of tariffs do help the industry to grow within the country, and the decisions on these are driven by the fact that Centre thinks India cannot afford to have cheap imports coming in.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"But if your production is not of a certain quality, or cost competitive, obviously you'd have to face the music and artificial protection creating efficiencies can be supported and we are conscious of them," she said in a fireside chat with AK Bhattacharya, editorial director at Business Standard.

"So, there are calibrations being done in this policy, keeping India's capacities where you can grow, where you can become more efficient, in mind. We do want to give this protection but for some time and not sort of permanently shut the door off. That's not a permanent stance."


She added that the Centre is closely monitoring the valuation of public sector companies and is working on improving it before their listing.

"Even if it is going to take time, we are making sure that the valuation of these companies is improved even before we take them to the market," she said.

"The valuation of these companies is being very closely monitored, if anything, it is being improved."


Sitharaman also said that it is important to maintain the current momentum of reforms to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"I just want to underline the fact that sustaining the momentum on reforms is a very important factor based on which we have the confidence to be able to reach 2047 with the kind of goals which we wish to achieve," she said in her keynote address.

She said that in matters of economy, the differences between the Centre and States must not arise on the grounds of politics.

Also Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

FM talks up green energy, proposes rooftop solar power for 10 mn homes

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

High tariffs impair India's global edge in smartphone sector: ICEA

BS Manthan: What experts said on India's transformative sports culture

BS Manthan: Education, health key for Viksit Bharat plan, says Rohit Lamba

BS Manthan: Here's what experts said on AI's impact on India's future

Maintaining credibility vital to brand equity: TN Ninan, Akila Urankar

Startups wait for spring: Funding winter appears over but challenges ahead


She added that it cannot be only the central government's responsibility to have a better system of functioning, governance and ease of doing business.

State governments and the urban local bodies also have a "big role to play" she said.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Indian Economy tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon