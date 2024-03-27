Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maintaining credibility vital to brand equity: TN Ninan, Akila Urankar

Former Editor & Chairman TN Ninan and Director Akila Urankar speak on the future of media houses in India during Business Standard Manthan

AK Bhattacharya, editorial director, Business Standard in coversation with TN Ninan, former editor & chairman, Business Standard, and Akila Urankar, director, Business Standard at BS Manthan

AK Bhattacharya, editorial director, Business Standard in coversation with TN Ninan, former editor & chairman, Business Standard, and Akila Urankar, director, Business Standard at BS Manthan

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Staying true to benchmarks of quality and integrity, and maintaining credibility are vital to ensuring that media house's brand equity holds ups and that they are the "decision maker's" first choice, stated TN Ninan, former editor & chairman, and Akila Urankar, director of Business Standard in a candid discussion with A K Bhattacharya, editorial director of Business Standard.

As Business Standard enters its 50th year on March 27, 2024, Ninan and Urankar reflected on the remarkable journey of the publication, delving into the challenges, triumphs, and future aspirations of the business newspaper during the Bussiness Standard Manthan, the annual thought leadership summit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Founded in 1975 as part of the Ananda Bazar Patrika group in Calcutta, Business Standard embarked on a mission to become a national powerhouse in business journalism. TN Ninan, who joined the publication in 1992 after a successful stint at Economic Times, recalled the early days when Business Standard transitioned from a regional magazine to a national newspaper.

"Our objective was clear: to capture the top end, the thinking audience, and the decision-makers", Ninan said. "We aimed to build credibility and authority, ensuring that every piece of news printed in Business Standard was true and accurate."

Akila Urankar, who transitioned from the mobile industry to Business Standard, echoed Ninan's sentiments about the publication's journey towards national prominence.

"Our mandate was clear: to build a large team and expand our footprint across the nation," Urankar explains. "We launched new editions, built teams, and nurtured talents, transforming Business Standard into a pan-national paper."

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the dot-com bust and the 2008 financial crisis, Urankar emphasises the resilience of the Business Standard team. "Despite the adversities, the team remained steadfast, making difficult decisions while staying true to our values of credibility and integrity," she asserts.

Ninan reminisced about the transition from journalist to business leader, recalling a pivotal moment when he had to navigate the challenges of leading Business Standard during a time of uncertainty. "Writing for business and running a business are two different things," he acknowledged. "But the team's unwavering dedication and resilience propelled us forward, ensuring the survival and success of Business Standard."

Also Read

Business Standard Manthan: India's luxury landscape brimming with potential

A developed India by 2047: Churning of ideas at Business Standard Manthan

BS Manthan: India has an opportunity to lead the world in the AI race

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Business Standard Manthan: All roads lead to Bharat Mandapam today

Startups wait for spring: Funding winter appears over but challenges ahead

BS 1000: Vaccine maker to logistics major, here're the top unlisted firms

India Inc's capex frontier: When will companies start spending big time?

A year of hope, new beginnings

Business Standard Manthan: All roads lead to Bharat Mandapam today


Looking towards the future, Ninan and Urankar spoke on the importance of embracing technology and innovation to stay ahead in an ever-evolving media landscape.

"As Indians, we should be proud of our progress over the last 49 years," Ninan stated. "But to thrive in the next 50 years, we must adapt to technological advancements and maintain our commitment to quality and integrity."

"Our stance on credibility has set us apart," Urankar asserts. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering trusted news and analysis that stands the test of time. That is how your (media companies) brand equity will hold up."

Business Standard is organising a two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam. For the full coverage, log on to www.business-standard.com
Topics : bs events Business Standard Events T N Ninan Akila Urankar BS Web Reports media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon