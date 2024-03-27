Maintaining credibility vital to brand equity: TN Ninan, Akila Urankar

Staying true to benchmarks of quality and integrity, and maintaining credibility are vital to ensuring that media house's brand equity holds ups and that they are the "decision maker's" first choice, stated TN Ninan, former editor & chairman, and Akila Urankar, director of Business Standard in a candid discussion with A K Bhattacharya, editorial director of Business Standard.

As Business Standard enters its 50th year on March 27, 2024, Ninan and Urankar reflected on the remarkable journey of the publication, delving into the challenges, triumphs, and future aspirations of the business newspaper during the Bussiness Standard Manthan, the annual thought leadership summit.

Founded in 1975 as part of the Ananda Bazar Patrika group in Calcutta, Business Standard embarked on a mission to become a national powerhouse in business journalism. TN Ninan, who joined the publication in 1992 after a successful stint at Economic Times, recalled the early days when Business Standard transitioned from a regional magazine to a national newspaper.

"Our objective was clear: to capture the top end, the thinking audience, and the decision-makers", Ninan said. "We aimed to build credibility and authority, ensuring that every piece of news printed in Business Standard was true and accurate."

Akila Urankar, who transitioned from the mobile industry to Business Standard, echoed Ninan's sentiments about the publication's journey towards national prominence.

"Our mandate was clear: to build a large team and expand our footprint across the nation," Urankar explains. "We launched new editions, built teams, and nurtured talents, transforming Business Standard into a pan-national paper."

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the dot-com bust and the 2008 financial crisis, Urankar emphasises the resilience of the Business Standard team. "Despite the adversities, the team remained steadfast, making difficult decisions while staying true to our values of credibility and integrity," she asserts.

Ninan reminisced about the transition from journalist to business leader, recalling a pivotal moment when he had to navigate the challenges of leading Business Standard during a time of uncertainty. "Writing for business and running a business are two different things," he acknowledged. "But the team's unwavering dedication and resilience propelled us forward, ensuring the survival and success of Business Standard."

Looking towards the future, Ninan and Urankar spoke on the importance of embracing technology and innovation to stay ahead in an ever-evolving media landscape.

"As Indians, we should be proud of our progress over the last 49 years," Ninan stated. "But to thrive in the next 50 years, we must adapt to technological advancements and maintain our commitment to quality and integrity."

"Our stance on credibility has set us apart," Urankar asserts. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering trusted news and analysis that stands the test of time. That is how your (media companies) brand equity will hold up."