The Das approach: The RBI governor does what he does, and listens too

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

When Shaktikanta Das took charge at Mint Road – the 25th governor to do so – he made a promise. “There has to be a free, fair, objective and very frank discussion between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). I like to believe that all issues, however contentious, can be resolved through discussions.” He had moved into the biggest sea-facing room at RBI after two high-profile names signed off, Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel, who had some differences with the government. As Das, who took charge as RBI’s governor on December 12, 2018, enters the final 10

8 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com