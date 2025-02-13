Public sector energy companies sign long-term LNG contracts at IEW

Public sector oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has signed a deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the UAE on a long-term 14-year contract at the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW).
Valued at between $7 billion and $9 billion, the deal signed on Thursday will ensure IOC receives 1.2 million tonnes per year of LNG from the United Arab Emirates, beginning 2026. This agreement converts the previous Heads of Agreement between the parties into a sales and purchase agreement (SPA).
Also at IEW, BPCL signed a term LNG offtake agreement with ADNOC. It covers the procurement of 2.4 million tonnes of LNG over five years, starting April 2025. The agreement is extendable by another five years with mutual consent.
Meanwhile, French energy giant TotalEnergies signed a deal to sell 400,000 tonnes per year of LNG to Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPC) for 10 years, starting 2026.
"TotalEnergies and GSPC announced the signing of a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for a term of 10 years, starting 2026. Amounting to six cargoes per year, the LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global portfolio and delivered to terminals on India’s west coast. They will primarily serve GSPC’s industrial customers. It will also supply Indian households for domestic use, businesses, and service stations for vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG), such as auto-rickshaws."
In a key move, the government is also moving towards adapting sweet sorghum for bioethanol production. The National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur, has successfully demonstrated the potential at its in-house facility.
NSI is now seeking an industrial partner to scale up this technology. BPCL has partnered with NSI to establish production systems, build capacity for farmers, and onboard value chain partners. It also focuses on piloting sweet sorghum for juice-based bioethanol production and cost estimation.