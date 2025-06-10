Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre nudges states to implement new labour codes, shifts reform goalpost

Centre nudges states to implement new labour codes, shifts reform goalpost

During 2019-20, Parliament consolidated 29 labour laws into four codes - Code on Wages; Code on Social Security; Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code; and Industrial Relations Code

According to experts Bringing states in to take the mantle of labour reforms would create fragmented jurisdictions and complicate the implementation, thus making the Centre’s labour reform exercise redundant

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Narendra Kumar, 41, has been working as a delivery person for an online food aggregator during the day. Evening onwards, he’s a security guard in a nearby milk factory. 
 
“I usually work 13-14 hours in a day. If I fall sick even for a single day, I don't get anything from any of my jobs. Or if I meet with an accident, as I did last month, my employers would not give me anything, as they don't recognise me as their employee,’’ Kumar pointed out. His ask: The government must step in to improve the working conditions. 
 
