Centre nudges states to implement new labour codes, shifts reform goalpost

Narendra Kumar, 41, has been working as a delivery person for an online food aggregator during the day. Evening onwards, he’s a security guard in a nearby milk factory.

“I usually work 13-14 hours in a day. If I fall sick even for a single day, I don't get anything from any of my jobs. Or if I meet with an accident, as I did last month, my employers would not give me anything, as they don't recognise me as their employee,’’ Kumar pointed out. His ask: The government must step in to improve the working conditions.

Kumar, who is