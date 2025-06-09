Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

India's gig and platform workforce is set to reach nearly 62 million by 2047, accounting for 15 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce, driven by technology and flexible work trends

The NITI Aayog report had noted that in 2020, over three million workers were employed by roughly eleven platform companies in India. Representative Picture

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Driven by technological improvements, shifting labour market choices and a need for flexible work arrangements, the gig and platform workforce in India is expected to grow to nearly 62 million by 2047 — constituting nearly 15 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce, a latest study by a government-run think tank shows.
 
The study by the labour ministry-affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) used estimates from a 2022 NITI Aayog report on gig workers, applying the exponential smoothing ETS (Error, Trend, Seasonality) model to make forecasts, as it gives more weight to recent observations.
 
“The estimate predicts a compounding growth pattern, with the number of gig workers more than doubling over the next 17 years, indicating that the sector will play an important role in employment generation in the Indian economy. Initially rooted in areas like ride-sharing and food delivery, it has expanded into various sectors including healthcare, education, creative services and professional consulting, among others,” the study noted.
 
 
The NITI Aayog report had noted that in 2020, over three million workers were employed by roughly eleven platform companies in India, which are projected to grow to 23 million by 2030 — comprising 7 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce.
 
However, the VVGNLI study also notes that under several external factors such as technological disruption or advancement, regulatory or policy changes, or economic shocks, the gig workforce may only grow to 32.5 million by 2047.

“[But] assuming the aspirational trend, the sector is capable of generating 90.8 million gig jobs,” the study said. 
 
Besides, the government study calls to recognise the rights to collective bargaining and unionisation, as it offers better knowledge of the algorithms that platforms use to assign tasks and determine pay.
 
“The workers must be free to establish or join worker collectives or unions so they can bargain mutually for better pay, insurance, working conditions and more transparency inside the platform economy,” the study notes.
 
Noting that gig workers are legally recognised in a number of countries including the UK, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Denmark, the study calls for clarifying the gig worker classification. It is essential to establish specific criteria to differentiate between employees and independent contractors, taking into account elements like control over the work, financial dependency and job security.
 
“It has been revealed that platform employees struggle with the distinction between ‘workers’ and ‘independent contractors’ on a universal scale. For them, access to the safeguards of labour laws and social safety nets depends on this differentiation. To address this issue, it is imperative to secure their recognition as workers, particularly for those who work full-time,” the study noted.
 
The study also calls for guaranteeing a minimum income and fair working hours, algorithmic accountability and fair task allocation, streamlining grievance and dispute resolution, empowering workers through training and upskilling, and mandatory occupational health and safety standards.
 
“Establishing a statutory national registry for platform and gig workers, managed by both central and state governments, will help ensure that all of them have access to social security,” the study noted.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

