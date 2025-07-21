India's own Foxconn? Dixon's PLI-powered roadmap could reshape electronics

Dixon Technologies has earned a rare distinction: it is the only Indian company ranked among the top 20 global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) players by revenue in 2024, according to research agency Manufacturing Market Insider. In a league dominated by heavyweights like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare, Dixon’s presence is a significant achievement for a homegrown brand.

Still, the scale difference is stark. Dixon’s 2024-25 (FY25) revenues, at ₹38,860 crore, are just a quarter of

Foxconn’s revenues from India alone (₹1.72 trillion), thanks largely to Apple Inc, which remains the dominant force in the Indian EMS landscape.

Yet, Dixon has set its