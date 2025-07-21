Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's own Foxconn? Dixon's PLI-powered roadmap could reshape electronics

Dixon is transitioning from being predominantly domestic assembler - smartphone assembly accounted for 89 per cent of its revenue as of Q3 FY25 - to becoming a deeper player in electronics value chain

Exports currently contribute just 9 per cent of Dixon’s revenues, primarily driven by Motorola smartphones.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Dixon Technologies has earned a rare distinction: it is the only Indian company ranked among the top 20 global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) players by revenue in 2024, according to research agency Manufacturing Market Insider. In a league dominated by heavyweights like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare, Dixon’s presence is a significant achievement for a homegrown brand.
 
Still, the scale difference is stark. Dixon’s 2024-25 (FY25) revenues, at ₹38,860 crore, are just a quarter of
Foxconn’s revenues from India alone (₹1.72 trillion), thanks largely to Apple Inc, which remains the dominant force in the Indian EMS landscape.
 
Yet, Dixon has set its
