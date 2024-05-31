A vision for smart, resilient, inclusive cities: Naredco's G Hari Babu

In a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, G Hari Babu, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), the sector’s regulatory body, identifies emerging investment hotspots, and the trends and technologies shaping the industry. Edited excerpts:

How has the Indian real estate regulatory framework evolved?



It has evolved significantly. Initially, the sector was largely unregulated, leading to issues like project delays, loss of customer trust, and lack of consumer protection. The introduction of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (Rera) in 2016 marked a major shift, bringing transparency and accountability with mandatory project registration and buyer protection. Then