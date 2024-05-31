Smart landing: What to keep in mind when investing in real estate

If the property’s stamp duty value exceeds the sale consideration (more than 110 per cent of the sale consideration), capital gains are computed using the stamp duty value

Housing prices saw an average year-on-year increase of 19 per cent by the end of March 2024 across the country’s top seven cities, according to data from real estate consultancy Anarock. With prices expected to remain on the upward trajectory, experts say this is a good time to invest in the housing market.



Cyclical upswing



Real estate cycles tend to be protracted. “Between 2015 and 2021, the housing market was sluggish, with low sales volumes and minimal price appreciation,” says Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, residential transaction services, Colliers India.

Now the cycle has turned. The upswing is also likely to