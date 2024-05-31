Business Standard
Smart landing: What to keep in mind when investing in real estate

While prices remained stagnant (2015 to 2021), incomes rose, enhancing affordability. This bodes well for the housing sector in a country facing a shortage of 20 million houses

Housing, Realty, Real Estate
Sanjay Kumar SinghBindisha SarangKarthik Jerome
5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 AM IST
Housing prices saw an average year-on-year increase of 19 per cent by the end of March 2024 across the country’s top seven cities, according to data from real estate consultancy Anarock. With prices expected to remain on the upward trajectory, experts say this is a good time to invest in the housing market.
 
Cyclical upswing
 
Real estate cycles tend to be protracted. “Between 2015 and 2021, the housing market was sluggish, with low sales volumes and minimal price appreciation,” says Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, residential transaction services, Colliers India. 
Now the cycle has turned. The upswing is also likely to
Topics : Real Estate Realty investing housing

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:04 AM IST

